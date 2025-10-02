19,745 Shares in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF $SPUC Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,884,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPUC opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.13. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (SPUC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the S&P 500 stocks while applying an upside options overlay strategy. SPUC was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

