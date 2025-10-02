Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) Insider Heath Hellewell Purchases 285,715 Shares

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO – Get Free Report) insider Heath Hellewell purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.08.

Core Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Core Lithium alerts:

Core Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, uranium, lead, zinc, rare earth elements, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory; and Shoobridge Lithium, Anningie and Barrow Creek Lithium, Blueys and Inkheart Lead/Silver, the Bynoe Gold, and Napperby uranium projects located in the Northern Territory.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.