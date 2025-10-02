Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,293 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $477.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

