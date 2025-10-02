William Gottwald Sells 1,432 Shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William Gottwald sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $11,470.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 775,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,934.97. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tredegar stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11. Tredegar Corporation has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $9.43.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Tredegar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 225.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 1,131.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 25.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 130.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

