Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires Shares of 16,000 Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after acquiring an additional 78,045 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

UYLD opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2245 per share. This is a positive change from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

