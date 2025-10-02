Lbp Am Sa Has $4.71 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.00.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.5%

CYBR stock opened at $490.17 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $269.00 and a twelve month high of $493.85. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -145.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.