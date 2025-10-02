Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Stock Price Down 9% – What’s Next?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Approximately 24,896,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,887,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Stock Up 8.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.