Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Insider Buys A$74,420.50 in Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$21.26 per share, with a total value of A$74,420.50.

The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 256.0%. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.07%.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

