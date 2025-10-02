NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $13,272,000.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.96, for a total value of $13,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,308,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,699,602.88. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 29th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $13,675,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $13,320,000.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $13,425,750.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $12,772,500.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total transaction of $13,242,750.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.72, for a total transaction of $13,329,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $12,728,250.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $12,801,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.24 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a market cap of $4.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

