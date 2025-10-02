Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Milton Ault III Sells 38,324 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III sold 38,324 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $88,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,192 shares in the company, valued at $81,293.52. This trade represents a 52.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alzamend Neuro Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ALZN stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALZN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on Alzamend Neuro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Alzamend Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

