Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,275,149.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,275,149.40. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.26, for a total transaction of $1,266,717.90.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,265,414.85.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $1,304,583.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.32, for a total value of $1,297,837.80.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,330,337.40.

On Friday, September 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total value of $1,342,678.05.

On Monday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,338,155.70.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $1,347,200.40.

On Monday, September 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $1,315,237.35.

On Friday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,317,613.50.

Atlassian Stock Down 6.3%

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $149.57 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $149.06 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.59.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,430,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,539,875,000 after purchasing an additional 436,541 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,114,000 after buying an additional 573,696 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,610,000 after buying an additional 1,545,546 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after buying an additional 616,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,894,000 after buying an additional 523,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.74.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

