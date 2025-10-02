Spacetalk (ASX:SPA) Insider Acquires A$43,500.00 in Stock

Spacetalk Limited (ASX:SPA – Get Free Report) insider Simon Crowther acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of A$43,500.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -134.83.

Spacetalk Limited, a technology company, provides wearables and mobile communication solutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It offers Spacetalk Kids and Spacetalk Adventurer, which are mobile phone, GPS tracker, and watch all-in-one wearable devices; Meet Spacetalk Life, a wearable safety device; accessories comprising charging cable, dock, and USB type A; and kids and adventurer accessories.

