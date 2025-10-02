First Pacific Financial Reduces Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF $NUEM

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial owned 0.14% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Sound Stewardship LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 48,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 27.1%

Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

