First Pacific Financial Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,330,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,952.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,130,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,657,000 after buying an additional 3,027,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,265,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,733,000 after buying an additional 2,833,288 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,429,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 221.05%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

