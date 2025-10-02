Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 6,805 Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 105,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $74.51.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.