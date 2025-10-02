Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 6,805 Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 105,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $74.51.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.