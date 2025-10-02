6,925 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IMCG opened at $82.38 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.