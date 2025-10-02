Qualitas (ASX:QAL) Insider Bruce MacDiarmid Purchases 40,000 Shares

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) insider Bruce MacDiarmid purchased 40,000 shares of Qualitas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.30 per share, with a total value of A$132,000.00.

Qualitas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The stock has a market cap of $764.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.18.

Qualitas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Qualitas’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 205.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Qualitas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Qualitas Company Profile

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

