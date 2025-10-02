Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $446,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMB opened at $22.43 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

