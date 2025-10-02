First Pacific Financial Has $143,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $203.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.92 and its 200-day moving average is $191.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $204.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

