Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $155,029.23 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $155,029.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 163,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,861.93. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,637 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $133,168.50.

On Monday, August 25th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,571 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $114,486.63.

On Monday, August 11th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $132,818.08.

On Monday, July 28th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $150,976.40.

On Monday, July 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,572 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $122,993.04.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIMS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,746,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,622,000 after purchasing an additional 71,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,435,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 397,310 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,403,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

