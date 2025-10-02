Brendan O’Connor Sells 50,500 Shares of Regal Partners (ASX:RPL) Stock

Regal Partners Limited (ASX:RPL – Get Free Report) insider Brendan O’Connor sold 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.85, for a total transaction of A$144,127.00.
Brendan O’Connor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 19th, Brendan O’Connor sold 1,000,000 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.87, for a total transaction of A$2,872,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 25th, Brendan O’Connor sold 50,000 shares of Regal Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.95, for a total transaction of A$147,450.00.
Regal Partners Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08.
Regal Partners Cuts Dividend
About Regal Partners
Regal Partners Limited is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm invests in the public equity and hedging markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It employs market neutral and absolute return strategies to make its investments. The firm also employs fundamental analysis along with bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolios.
