Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff Sells 4,933 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $184,839.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,919.95. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 10th, Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,772 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $67,566.36.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The company had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Samsara by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 33,119.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOT. Craig Hallum upgraded Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.77.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

