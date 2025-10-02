SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $94.33 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.