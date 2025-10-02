First Pacific Financial Purchases Shares of 5,948 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS VSGX opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $67.15.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

