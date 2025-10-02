TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 141,500 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the August 31st total of 656,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.9 days.

TCL Electronics Price Performance

OTCMKTS TCLHF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. TCL Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

TCL Electronics Company Profile

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

