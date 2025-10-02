Cooper Financial Group Raises Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of URA stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $51.39.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
