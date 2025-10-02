Cooper Financial Group Sells 525 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Cooper Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

SLAB opened at $130.79 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 8,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $1,161,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,895.44. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,472 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

