Truist Financial Corp Sells 76,067 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,793,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76,067 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $370,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $2,107,000. Night Squared LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 94.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $101.97 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $812.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,951 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

