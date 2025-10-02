Cooper Financial Group Raises Holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 263,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,599 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 1st quarter valued at $1,373,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAAA opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12 month low of $50.44 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

