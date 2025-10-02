Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3%
THUPY opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thule Group AB (publ)
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Datavault AI: The New AI Contender Backed by Big Funding
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- CoreWeave: Why the New King of AI Infrastructure Has Room to Run
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Top 3 Dividend Achievers for October: High Yields, Growth Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.