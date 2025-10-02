Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3%

THUPY opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Thule Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

