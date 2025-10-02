iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.26 and last traded at $72.26, with a volume of 188628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

