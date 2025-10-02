iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.26 and last traded at $72.26, with a volume of 188628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of -1.11.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
