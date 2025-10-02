Short Interest in SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Expands By 2,280.0%

SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,900 shares, a growth of 2,280.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 574,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SXYAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SIKA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SIKA in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SIKA in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SIKA Stock Up 0.6%

About SIKA

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $22.46 on Thursday. SIKA has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing system; develops admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems.

