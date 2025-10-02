SSE PLC (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in September

SSE PLC (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get SSE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSEZY

SSE Stock Up 1.3%

SSE Increases Dividend

Shares of SSEZY opened at $23.79 on Thursday. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 310.0%.

About SSE

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.