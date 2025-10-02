Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Stock Position Cut by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Dynatrace by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dynatrace by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $48.34 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,099 shares of company stock valued at $154,429 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.