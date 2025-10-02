Cooper Financial Group Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 35,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $1,131,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 18.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,197,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

NYSE:LNG opened at $232.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.74. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $180.62 and a one year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

