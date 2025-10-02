Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Drops By 77.8%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Teleperformance Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.
Teleperformance Company Profile
