Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Drops By 77.8%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

