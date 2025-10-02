Critical Comparison: ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ENGIE and Enel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGIE 0 1 2 1 3.00 Enel 0 1 1 1 3.00

Risk & Volatility

ENGIE has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGIE $79.88 billion 0.67 $4.44 billion N/A N/A Enel $85.44 billion N/A $7.59 billion $0.66 14.45

This table compares ENGIE and Enel”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than ENGIE.

Profitability

This table compares ENGIE and Enel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGIE N/A N/A N/A Enel 7.78% 12.56% 3.40%

Dividends

ENGIE pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Enel pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Enel beats ENGIE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENGIE

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal. The Networks segment comprises the electricity and gas infrastructure activities and projects, including the management and development of gas and electricity transportation networks and natural gas distribution networks in and outside of Europe, natural gas underground storage in Europe, and regasification infrastructure in France and Chile. The Energy Solutions encompasses the construction and management of decentralized energy networks to produce energy and related services. The FlexGen segment operates flexible thermal generation and electricity, pumping, and battery storage facilities; solutions for decarbonizing industry with low-carbon hydrogen; and financing, construction, and operation of desalination plants. The Retail segment engages in the sale of gas and electricity to professional, individual, and residential clients. The Nuclear segment engages in the nuclear power generation activities. The others segment sells energy to companies and offers energy management services and solutions. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business. It operates wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, solar photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

