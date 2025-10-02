Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 17 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 39.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Intuit by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $679.50 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $705.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,299 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

