Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $398.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $285.13 and a fifty-two week high of $404.00. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.39.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

