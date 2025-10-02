Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,515 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,789,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,536,000 after purchasing an additional 265,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,584,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 5,536.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,109,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $108,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,411.86. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $364,555.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 81,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,566.72. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,470 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

