Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $693,343.24 in Stock

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David Hardie sold 34,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $693,343.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 108,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,082.70. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.67. Hallador Energy Company has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.34. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 46.61%.The firm had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNRG. B. Riley cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup cut Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hallador Energy

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 294.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.