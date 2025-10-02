Equity Fund L.P. Cardinal Sells 50,305 Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Stock

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Fund L.P. Cardinal sold 50,305 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,014,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 149,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,847.04. This represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Performance

NYSE:GRDN opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.94. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $30.39.

Institutional Trading of Guardian Pharmacy Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 76.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRDN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

