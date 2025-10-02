Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) PT at $225.18

Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.1818.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th.

MOH opened at $192.75 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.95 and a twelve month high of $359.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,759,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 100.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 102,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,192.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

