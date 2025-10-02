Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR Stock Position Raised by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:HR opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $287.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,542. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.