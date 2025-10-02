CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total transaction of $850,006.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,184.55. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $52,606,356. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $499.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $274.86 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.24 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. New Street Research set a $460.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.95.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

