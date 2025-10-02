Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.2368.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 281,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 341,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

