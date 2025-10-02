HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,188 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,221.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.39%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

