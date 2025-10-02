Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,425 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.10% of Easterly Government Properties worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,759.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 946,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.8% in the first quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 703,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 594,449 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,339,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 478,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 980,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 290,413 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

