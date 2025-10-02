Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,336,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,511 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $71,622,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,118.6% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 948,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,979,000 after acquiring an additional 906,055 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,121,000 after acquiring an additional 577,114 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $72.69 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

