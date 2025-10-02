Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Position in Angel Oak Income ETF $CARY

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.10% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 37,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 303,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 153,666 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,207,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after buying an additional 23,042 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance

Angel Oak Income ETF stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Angel Oak Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.1259 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

